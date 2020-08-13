LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The CEO of University Medical Center is giving insight at how UMC and other valley hospitals are dealing with COVID-19.
“We don’t need to sound the alarm right now we’re just managing some very high volumes but we’re all doing well,” said Mason VanHouweling.
VanHouweling said UMC hit its peak right after the Fourth of July, but said it’s recently calmed down. Now he has a new focus heading into the next few months.
“I am concerned about the convergence of COVID-19 and influenza season coming together,” VanHouweling said.
He said UMC exceeds its capacity most flu seasons and that was before COVID-19.
VanHouweling told FOX5 he and other leaders in the health care industry have been meeting weekly, sometimes daily to prepare for the fall.
“[We’ve been] problem solving all the things we are forecasting and projecting.”
One of the solutions is activating a surge plan. Every Las Vegas hospital has a way to expand hospital beds, if needed. Collectively, hospitals around the valley could add about 1200 beds.
“We’ve got the equipment the best the supplies, the ventilators to be able to treat in other areas of the hospital that typically would not be utilized for patient care,” he said.
Plus, the convention center is on stand-by to turn into a makeshift hospital.
“We’re working hard not to utilize that type of space because we always want to use a hospital,” said VanHouweling.
Right now Southern Nevada hospital beds are 81 percent occupied. Of that, 19 percent are COVID-19 patients.
“As things have opened up and the city’s gotten back to business and people are driving, going back to work, we’re seeing a lot of other things come in,” said VanHouweling.
Southern Nevadan ICU beds are 71 percent occupied with 46 percent COVID-19 patients.
VanHouweling said doctors at UMC have mostly been using Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients and they’ve got a healthy supply to keep using it.
“We’ve got about 15 of those patients in house right now that are on Remdesivir. And what we find with that drug is, early intervention it obviously doesn’t cure the virus it doesn’t kill the virus, it helps with reducing some of the inflammatory overload.”
Doctors at UMC have also used Hydroxychloroquine, but VanHouweling said its hasn’t been the preferred treatment over the last few months.
“We’ve kind of moved on from that.”
Since May, UMC has performed nearly 250,000 tests or more than 40 percent of the states overall tests. Of those tests, a little more than 27,000 were positive.
In the beginning of the pandemic it was a race to get test kits, now it’s a race to get test results.
“Everybody’s competing for that turnaround. We’re local so we’ve been able to put the resources in,” said VanHouweling.
With the help of the COVID-19 Task Force, UMC now has enough testing supplies to keep up with demand.
VanHouweling is urging the community to continue washing hands, social distancing and suggests getting a flu vaccine.
