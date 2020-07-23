LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center on Thursday announced updated COVID-19 testing policies designed to reduce "unnecessary" repeat testing.
According to a news release, UMC has adjusted its COVID-19 testing policies to reflect the latest CDC guidance and ensure that patients at the highest risk maintain convenient access to testing.
The updated protocols, according to the release, will help UMC reduce unnecessary repeat testing while prioritizing access for community members with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed to the virus.
FOLLOWING A POSITIVE TEST:
According to UMC, repeat testing following an initial positive result has not shown to be an effective tool in determining when patients can safely discontinue isolation. UMC says it will follow CDC guidance by utilizing a time- and symptom-based strategy to determine when patients can discontinue isolation precautions.
As a result of this guidance, UMC will no longer provide unnecessary follow-up tests after a positive result. Officials said that if an employer requires a negative test prior to an employee returning to work, the employer should make arrangements to provide testing services for employees.
According to the release, for most symptomatic patients, the CDC recommends the following strategy for discontinuing home isolation:
* At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, and
* At least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, and
* Symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved
Asymptomatic patients may discontinue isolation 10 days after being tested, as long as they continue to have no symptoms. However, the release notes that patients with weakened immune systems may need to remain in isolation for more than 10 days. Immunocompromised patients should speak with their health care providers before discontinuing home isolation.
WAITING PERIODS BETWEEN TESTS
According to UMC, to further reduce the number of unnecessary COVID-19 tests in the community, a patient with negative test results must wait 10 days before receiving another COVID-19 test from UMC.
If community members develop symptoms of COVID-19 during this waiting period, UMC says they should seek medical care at a physician’s office to determine the need for repeat testing. All patients who believe they have been exposed to the virus must continue to isolate at home during this waiting period.
UMC also announced in the release that it has introduced a five-day waiting period for asymptomatic health care workers and first responders following negative test results, unless they develop symptoms of COVID-19 during the waiting period.
Amid rising demand for COVID-19 testing, UMC is also asking community members to help the hospital prioritize the testing needs of symptomatic patients and those who have been exposed to confirmed positive patients.
Whenever possible, UMC asks community members to please save the available public testing appointments for community members with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.