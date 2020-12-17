LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A supplier of ultra-cold freezers that can store Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is in huge demand.
Thermo Fisher Scientific is a company based out of Massachusetts. They sell lab equipment, kits, PCR reagents, PPE and ultra-cold freezers. They distribute throughout the country and globally.
A freezer currently resides at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine.
Dr. Alex Esmon, the general manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific couldn't say how many freezers are Nevada, but added that the demand for ultra-cold freezers is up two to three times.
The company started preparing and ramping up efforts during the Spring.
“Pretty early on in the pandemic as we saw that companies were developing a broad array of vaccines that range from adenovirus base to mRNA,” Dr. Esmon said.
With a company-wide staff of around 75,000 employees, they increased staff by 40%. They have two manufacturing plants in Asheville, North Carolina and Marietta, Ohio.
“We have made a lot of actions through this year to prepare for this. Whether its increasing in their staffing increasing our stock of components, it’s increasing line rates, whatever it may be, we have done a lot of work in advance in this to prepare,” Dr. Esmon said.
He said they will be able to keep up with demand.
“There’s still a chance that someone will have a longer than normal wait time, but we believe that we are going to be able to meet the need of this current demand,” Dr. Esmon said.
Freezers range in size, the smallest can hold 5,000 doses, the largest can hold up to 300,000.
Dr. Esmon said ultra-cold freezers are nothing new to life science or medical research, but storing vaccines is a new use for the product.
“We started building these freezers in the 50’s and the early 60’s. Storing vaccines is just a new use for that product,” Dr. Esmon said.
He said distributing these freezers will only help us create a better infrastructure for the future.
“Who knows what the future holds right for vaccines as well? This infrastructure that’s being built out will now be in place to support other future development and future vaccines that will come to the market and that’s a good thing for everybody to know that we will now have infrastructure to help prepare and be ready for the future,” Dr. Esmon said.
