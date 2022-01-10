LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting Monday, UFC is partnering up with the American Red Cross to help raise awareness for the critical shortage of blood donations.
American Red Cross is looking for all types of blood donations especially, type O, for National Blood Donor month.
The donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual blood donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes and it can help save thousands of lives.
“The American Red Cross is thrilled to partner with UFC for a national blood donor month,” said Executive Director Rachel Flanigan. “We are grateful that they have recognized the constant need for blood and are supporting our community with their generosity. As an international organization, they understand the need for diverse and rare bloods, and are helping the Red Cross communicate this need to their fans.”
You can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCross.org/UFC, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
