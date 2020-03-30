The UFC is still determined to put on their April 18th 249 card despite the fact that we just learned that lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is back home in Russia and unable to travel outside of the Russian borders.
This morning Khabib went on Instagram live to address his fans what has happened to him these past couple of days. According to RT Sports Translation and ESPN Khabib told his fans that he was training in San Jose, CA without any information regarding the fight - where and how it’s going to happen. The UFC then told him the fight 100% isn’t happening in the states and said that 99% it will happen in Abu Dhabi. He then flew to Abu Dhabi a month out from the fight. But when he landed in Emirates, he found out the country was going to close the borders and no one would be able to leave or fly in with the exception of residents. So he flew back home to Dagestan, Russia where their borders are also locked due to the coronavirus outbreak.
ESPN reported that the UFC is now looking to find an American based fighter to fight Tony Ferguson on U.S soil on April 18th. The card was originally planned to fight in Brooklyn, New York. Dana White has not announced the new location or new fighters that may now headline the 249 card, but he did confirm on his Instagram live that it will be a closed event with no fans in attendance.
Dana White is determined to hold UFC 249 on April 18th. This would mark the 5th time the UFC has tried to book Khabib vs. Ferguson only to see it fall through as planning gets more and more difficult by the day.
