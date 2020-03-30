LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UFC is still determined to put on their April 18 249 card despite the fact that lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is back home in Russia and unable to travel outside of the Russian borders.
On Monday, Khabib went on Instagram Live to address his fans about what has happened to him these past couple of days.
According to RT Sports Translation and ESPN, Khabib told his fans that he was training in San Jose without any information regarding the fight - where and how it’s going to happen.
He said UFC then told him the fight isn’t happening in the states and said that it may happen in Abu Dhabi. He said he then flew to Abu Dhabi a month out from the fight. But when he landed in Emirates, he found out the country was going to close the borders and no one would be able to leave or fly in with the exception of residents. He said he flew back home to Dagestan, Russia where their borders are also locked due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ESPN reported that the UFC is now looking to find an American-based fighter to fight Tony Ferguson in the U.S. on April 18. The card was originally planned to fight in Brooklyn.
Dana White has not announced the new location or new fighters that may now headline the 249 card, but he did confirm on his Instagram that it will be a closed event with no fans in attendance.
Dana White said he is determined to hold UFC 249 on April 18. This would mark the 5th time the UFC has tried to book Khabib vs. Ferguson only to see it fall through as planning gets more and more difficult by the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.