LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UFC is closing all offices effective immediately, according to President Dana White.
UFC, headquarted in Las Vegas, is asking all employees to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, White announced to his staff in an email.
"As you heard me say, I’ve been in the fight game for 20 years, and this is what we do—we find a way to keep our events going no matter what. If fighters miss weight, if fighters get hurt, or if states won’t regulate us, we figure out a way," White told his crew in a statement. "But this is different. The whole world is being affected right now, and nothing is more important than the health and safety of you and your families."
The next three bouts in London, Columbus, and Portland will be postponed, according to White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.