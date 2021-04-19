LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Uber is offering up to 35,600 free or discounted rides in the Las Vegas Valley to a vaccination site for the "Back to Life" campaign.
The rides will be to the COVID-19 vaccination site at Nevada Partners, 690 W. Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, in an effort to encourage Black residents to get vaccinated.
The rides will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to residents living in eight zip codes: 89110, 89108, 89115, 89030, 89121, 89031, 89032 and 89122.
The first 5,000 people will get free rides and the next 12,800 will get rides at 50% off. The offer is available through Sept. 30 or until rides run out. The appointment must be booked prior to requesting the rides, Clark County said.
To get the Uber code, those interested will be required to call Nevada Partners at (702) 844-8000. Anyone needing assistance without the Uber app can still reach out.
“We’re so excited to be collaborating in this partnership. Providing transportation alleviates one of the hurdles community members face and truly empowers them to make informed decisions about their health in a more holistic manner,” said Monica Ford, president of Nevada Partners.
Nevada residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Residents who have vaccine-related questions or need help booking appointments may call (800) 401-0946.
