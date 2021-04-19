FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. Casino owner MGM Resorts International is bringing the coronavirus vaccine to its Las Vegas Strip employees, with the opening of an inoculation clinic at the Mandalay Bay resort convention center. Easing vaccine availability for perhaps thousands of hotel and hospitality workers comes with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas setting a July 1 date to return to in-person activities and city workers responding to the lifting of sports restrictions by installing basketball hoops again at city parks. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)