LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft announced policies to suspend accounts of drivers and passengers diagnosed with COVID-19.
The measures are among a number of policies rolled out in recent days to protect both workers and customers.
Uber and Lyft also announced they would distribute limited cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer to drivers.
The companies also offering 14-days of pay to those diagnosed with the virus or quarantined.
The companies did not disclose how they could suspend or obtain information to halt the accounts of sick passengers or drivers.
Although the new policies online encourage cleaning of surfaces, the companies did not disclose to whether the practice is mandatory.
Rideshare drivers who pick up tourists say they are concerned about contact with the passengers from the airport.
"I'm barely making a living, but I am very concerned. There's people from all over the world," said driver Mary Moreno, who said she cleans her seats with disinfectant wipes and gets concerned when a passenger seems sick.
"Most of us out here-- Its our livelihood," said Duane Johnson, who hopes the companies will care for their workers during concerns over the pandemic.
(0) comments
