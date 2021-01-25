LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first known case of coronavirus strain from the United Kingdom that has raised concerns about increased likelihood and rate of transmission has been detected in Nevada.
The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (NSPHL) at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine has detected the first known Nevada case of the new B.1.1.7 coronavirus strain in a specimen from a symptomatic woman in her 30s, with an address in Las Vegas.
The Southern Nevada Health District has said that the woman reported no travel history and limited contact with people outside of her household. Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting Chief Health Officer for the district.
“As more reports of the B.1.1.7 strain were reported throughout the United States, we knew it was just a matter of time that we would report a case here in Southern Nevada,” said Leguen. “People can continue to protect themselves by wearing masks in public and when around others, staying home as much possible, and by avoiding large gatherings.”
Dr. Mark Pandori from the state lab says this strain is more contagious, but it is not yet known whether the variant causes a more severe illness than the reference COVID-19 strain.
The specimen was collected during routine community collection activities and tested by SNPHL to determine if it was positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. During testing, it was discovered the specimen was showing characteristics of the variant. It was then sent to NSPHL for sequencing and confirmation.
The NSPHL sequenced the specimen on Thursday, Jan. 21 and analyzed the data that detected the new strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in Nevada on Friday, Jan. 22.
The B.1.1.7 strain first emerged in the U.K. in fall 2020 and has become highly prevalent in certain geographical regions according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since December 2020, several other countries, Canada and the United States among them, have reported cases of the virus variant.
Pandori said the lab detected the case as part of its B.1.1.7 strain testing program.
“It is copying itself a lot right now, which can lead to mutating," Pandori said. "The more a virus spreads in a community, the more opportunities it has to make mistakes when it copies itself. This leads to what we see here and it's a very natural part of viral evolution.”
The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has been analyzing positive COVID-19 virus samples for the B.1.1.7 strain since mid-December 2020 through whole genome sequencing. The lab is currently working on surveilling as many positive COVID-19 cases as it can for the new B.1.1.7 strain. This surveillance will continue on a daily basis throughout the pandemic.
The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory is using CARES Act funds to purchase equipment that helps them identify mutations within any and all viruses through genetic sequencing. With the new equipment, scientists now have the ability to screen positive cases for the genetics associated with any variants of interest, including the U.K. and South Africa variants, to determine if the new strains are found in Nevada.
While research and scientific advancements continue to build, Pandori says continuing to follow the recommended guidelines of staying home when you can, wearing facial coverings, frequent and proper hand-washing, social distancing, as well as wide-scale testing, contact tracing, and isolation of new cases is among the effective ways we can fight the virus and its variants.
“This is a novel disease. We still have a steep learning curve ahead and lots of work to do, especially as inconvenient truths arise,” says Pandori.
