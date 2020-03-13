LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As concern over the coronavirus continues, U-Haul is offering free self-storage to collage students affected in the U.S. and Canada.
According to a news release, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul-owned and -operated facilities to help college students impacted by unforeseen schedule changes at their universities.
“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said U-Haul presdident John "JT" Taylor. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
The free month applies to new customers with college IDs and is a limited-time offer subject to availability. Click on uhaul.com/storage to find the store nearest you.
The 30 days free self-storage offer is typically extended to communities impacted by a natural disaster, the release said. This marks the first time U-Haul has extended the offer Company-wide.
