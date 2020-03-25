LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two UNLV employees tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to a release from the school.
UNLV made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
The first employee tested positive in another state, though UNLV didn't specify which state. The employee is in self-isolation and is receiving care, according to the university.
COVID-19 Update: We have learned within the last 24 hours that two members of our UNLV community have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 at #UNLV.— UNLV (@unlv) March 25, 2020
More details: https://t.co/vi5YWEjyLj
The employee was last on campus March 10 and said they didn't have contact with anyone on campus at that time. The person primarily worked remotely, according to UNLV.
The second employee tested positive after they traveled out of state for university business in early March, UNLV said. The employee was last on campus March 11 and individuals who came into contact with the employee were notified, the university said.
The employee is self-isolated and receiving care, UNLV said.
Details on the roles of the employees or who they may have come in contact with weren't immediately known.
