LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two additional vaccines are slated to soon begin trials out of the Wake Clinical Research Center of Nevada.
Friday, the clinic hit a milestone in Moderna vaccine testing injecting their 200th patient.
Dr. Michael Levin, who couldn’t reveal which two vaccines they’ll be testing said one of the trials is looking for 1500 people to participate.
The vaccine trials are always looking for new volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.