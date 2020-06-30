LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two valley strip clubs forced to remain closed for months have now reopened as "bikini bars" to adapt to state guidelines during the pandemic.
The decades-old Palamino Club and the nearby Chicas Bonitas are two of hundreds of businesses not allowed to operate as live entertainment venues, adult nightclubs or strip clubs during Nevada's Phase 2 of reopening plans.
After almost four months closed, owner Adam Gentile said it was time to find a way to reopen and pay the bills, and give unemployed workers and dancers a way to make a living.
"I looked at what was allowed, and what was safe, more importantly," Gentile said.
No dancing or nudity is allowed. The dancers now don bikinis, serve drinks and mingle with social distancing.
Many of the dancers like Riley, who declined to provide her real name, said they have not received any money from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through the state of Nevada, meant to help independent contractors.
"Being able to come back here and potentially make a little bit of something and be able to pay the bills is great," she said.
Gentile said the club has cleared out numerous chairs, spaced out groups and ensures that there will be no lines for patrons to use the restroom to wash their hands.
"The days of us running into each other and spilling drinks on each other should be gone," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.