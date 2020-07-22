LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas marijuana dispensaries were fined after violating state regulations regarding COVID-19.
According to two complaints filed by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, Planet 13 at 2548 W. Desert Inn Road and Nevada Wellness Center at 3200 S. Valley View Boulevard were fined for violating coronavirus safety directives from Governor Steve Sisolak.
One complaint stated that staff and customers at Planet 13 weren't wearing face coverings inside the dispensary. Directive 24 from Sisolak's office requires face coverings in all public places, including businesses.
A complaint against Nevada Wellness Center alleged that the dispensary operated curbside pickup service in March despite Phase 1 guidance that specifically prohibited curbside service for cannabis and only allowing for direct delivery.
Sisolak's Phase 2 guidance now allows curbside cannabis pickup.
Planet 13 was fined $7,500 for the offense, while Nevada Wellness Center was fined $13,277, according to the complaints.
Requests for comment to Planet 13 and Nevada Wellness Center were not immediately returned.
