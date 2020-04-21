LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Tuesday press conference hosted by Culinary Union 226 revealed an alignment with another large Southern Nevada labor union, SEIU 1107.
“We must come together as a labor movement in Nevada," SEIU President Brenda Marzan said. "To call on our elected representatives, hospitals and businesses to act with urgency to make sure every worker – not just hospital and health care workers – have the PPE they need to be safe on the job.”
The conference largely honed in on two topics: unions workers trying to survive without pay right now and PPE.
“It is a moral duty and a moral decision to for these corporations, these multi-billion-dollar corporations, to take care of the same people that help them make that money,” said SEIU Executive Director Grace Mactal.
Also on the call was a union nurse who said at hospitals, they can’t get what they need right now.
“We’re reusing masks that are supposed to be single use,” she said.
That has union leaders concerned that private companies might not be able to supply the PPE they feel is needed to keep workers safe.
“I think the question is, are they willing to spend the money,” Mactal said. "This is a matter of life and death.”
