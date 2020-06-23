HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Two Henderson police officers tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
The Henderson Police Department announced the positive cases in a press release on Tuesday. The two officers who tested positive were assigned to the Training and Development Unit.
The department says it conducted a contact tracing investigation, and several police academy recruits and officers with risk of exposure are undergoing a 14-day quarantine.
