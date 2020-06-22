LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Dutch Bros. coffee shops in Las Vegas are closed temporarily due to employees who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the company, one employee at the 2840 E. Tropicana Ave. location received a positive test result on June 20. Before the test, that employee worked the morning shift on June 14, day shifts on June 1-3 and June 7 and night shifts on June 5 and 6.
The second employee, at 1780 E. Serene Ave., was tested the same day, June 16, and also got a positive test result on June 20. Before the test, the employee worked morning shifts on June 7 and June 12, a day shift on June 10 and a night shift on June 13.
The employees was advised to self-isolate for two weeks.
Both shops were closed on Saturday to begin cleaning procedures. A third-party deep clean is also scheduled prior to reopening.
