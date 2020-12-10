LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted Thursday.
"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified," DeGeneres said. "I am following all proper CDC guidelines."
December 10, 2020
