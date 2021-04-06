LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Tuscany Suites & Casino in Las Vegas is hosting a job fair on Thursday, April 29.
According to a news release, the Tuscany's job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 2nd floor ballrooms, Florentine E.
A flyer for the job fair states that the property is hiring for all departments and entry level applicants are "welcome and encouraged."
The property asks those planning to attend to bring resumes and applicable work cards, as there will be on-site interviews and same day hiring.
The Tuscany is located at 255 E. Flamingo Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.