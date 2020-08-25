LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Acrylic barriers have been installed at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport's Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.
The TSA announced the installation of 72 total protective barriers on Tuesday. The transparent dividers are now at four Terminal 1 checkpoints and at the security checkpoint in Terminal 3 in areas where officers typically interact with travlers.
The administration says that the barriers are part of the TSA's efforts to protect its workforce and travelers from the spread of coronavirus.
