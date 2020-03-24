LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) worker at terminal 3 of Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport tested positive for coronavirus, TSA confirmed.
The worker, identified only as a screening officer, who tested positive at McCarran airport reportedly last worked on March 12 from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a map created by TSA shows.
"The individual is quarantined and resting at home," TSA said in an emailed statement. "TSA employees who work the same shift and have have come into contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days have been altered about the situation so they can take action as appropriate."
According to TSA's map, in the past 14 days across the nation, there are 26 TSA screening officers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The agency says it is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of its employees and the traveling public.
TSA said that if someone believes they may have come into contact with the officer at some point during their travels and are concerned about they health, the agency recommends they reach out to their medical provider.
To see TSA's coronavirus map, visit: tsa.gov/coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.