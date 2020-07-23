(CNN) -- President Donald Trump announced Thursday that there will not be Republican convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida. Events in Charlotte, North Carolina, will still be held. He said he will do an acceptance speech in a different form.
"I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It's just not right," Trump said at the White House. "To have a big convention it's not the right time."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
