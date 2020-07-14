LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Tropicana Hotel and Casino announced on its website that it plans to reopen on September 1.
The casino's website says that gaming machines will be configured to meet social distancing requirements. It plans to have several of its restaurants, Starbucks and food court open, as well as its pool and limited services in its spa.
The valet will remain closed, the casino's website says. Reservations are being accepted.
