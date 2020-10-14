LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More layoffs are hitting the Las Vegas Strip. The Tropicana hotel and casino, along with two Paris Las Vegas restaurants will be cutting staff.
According to notices submitted to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the Tropicana said that 828 staff members will be notified of the layoffs, while between two Paris Las Vegas restaurants, 149 employees will be out of work.
At the Tropicana, the layoffs will be permanent, said Tropicana Assistant General Manager Mike Thoma. The property will still be operational.
News of the layoffs comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the slow return of business.
Staff will be notified of the layoffs beginning on Oct. 15.
At the Paris Las Vegas, 96 full-time employees at Mo Ami Gabi will be permanently laid off. The Effile Tower restaurant is adding another 53 full-time employees.
Employees at both restaurants are expected to work until December 16. Management with the restaurants attribute the staff cuts to the pandemic and slower business.
