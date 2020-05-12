LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Treasure Island Las Vegas announced policies on Tuesday to safely reopen to staff, visitors and guests.
The hotel and casino said in a statement that it is accepting guest reservations for arrivals beginning on May 22.
The policies include social distancing, security temperature screenings requirements to stay at home if sick, expanded training about COVID-19 prevention, strict hygiene and cleaning protocols and employee signage.
Employees are required to stay home if they are sick and will be instructed to notify a manager if they notice a coworker or guest who has a cough, shortness of breath or other known COVID-19 symptoms.
Treasure Island said it would provide face masks and require employees to wear them at all times while on the property. Employees in housekeeping, food and beverage, front desk and other frequent-contact positions are to receive additional personal protective equipment.
Guests from different parties will be asked to stay six feet away from each other and elevator occupancy will be limited to four people per elevator. Transparent barriers are placed in locations that have frequent face-to-face interactions.
The reopening policies also say that cleaning and sanitizing has become more frequent in high-traffic areas including slot machines and chairs, gaming tables, front desk, handrails, door handles, elevator buttons and guest rooms throughout the property.
A full outline of its policies can be viewed at treasureisland.com/COVID-19.
