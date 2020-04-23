LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip is tentatively planning to open its doors on Friday, May 15, according to a posting on its website.
According to its website, Treasure Island says, "By order of Nevada Governor's office, Treasure Island - TI is currently closed, and will reopen on May 15, 2020 (subject to change)."
Treasure Island said on its site that it the property is currently accepting reservations for arrivals beginning May 15.
Treasure Island provided the following statement to FOX5 regarding the May 15 date:
Treasure Island is currently accepting reservations starting May 15 in order to best prepare on our side should that be a safe reopen date. However, this has always been subject to change depending on the final decision from Governor Sisolak and we are adhering to his recommendation.
Gov. Sisolak on Tuesday did not provide a solid date for when businesses could begin reopening. Reopening would be done in phases, Gov. Sisolak said.
"As of right now, I can not give you a firm date of when we would begin phase one," Sisolak said Tuesday. He said he would communicate updates with the public in a timely manner to prepare business reopenings.
On Sunday, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox released a comprehensive 23-page plan detailing the steps he would take at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.
(2) comments
In an unrelated story, more people get Corona on May 15th.
Why are you, (Fox STAFF) posting saying Treasure Island will open on May 15th? This is false! Why are you posting false information? False information hurts Nevadans and undermines the real work being done in our community!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.