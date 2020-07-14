LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning a trip to New York? Travelers from Nevada and other coronavirus hot spot states are now required to fill out a traveler health form upon entering the state or face a $2,000 fine.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the travel enforcement initiative on Monday "to help ensure travelers are following the state's quarantine restrictions and to help contain the rates of COVID-19 transmission in New York State."
As part of the initiative, according to a news release, enforcement teams will be stationed at airports across the state to meet arriving planes at gates and greet disembarking passengers to request proof of completion of the State Department of Health traveler form. The form is being distributed to passengers by airlines prior to, and upon boarding or disembarking flights to New York State.
According to the release, travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine.
A digital version of the traveler health form is also available: https://on.ny.gov/3fsABL5.
Travelers arriving in New York from designated states through other means of transport, including trains and cars, must fill out the DOHtraveler form online.
"New York's success in fighting the COVID-19 virus is under two threats: lack of compliance and the virus coming to New York from other states with increasing infection rates," Gov. Cuomo said.
Gov. Cuomo’s Executive Order 205, issued June 25, listed the following states meet the criteria for required quarantine:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
The governor's office said these states were determined based on a seven day rolling average, of positive tests in excess of 10%, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.
(2) comments
But travelers from the “troubled” states that are coming to NY to riot are exempt from compliance. Have a nice visit!
NY tourism industry just got killed like here in NV by a GOV.
