LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be the busiest holiday weekend since the pandemic began. U.S. airline numbers predict as many as two million travelers a day through the long weekend.
"I haven't done Vegas yet and hear it’s plenty of fun!" Hazel Medels, visiting from Chicago, said.
Many were at the airport for the first time since the pandemic began, like Loreno Rosalio visiting from Dallas.
"I kept it so secure. We've gotten vaccinated and thankfully we got here safely," Rosalio said.
"Everyone's getting their vaccinations. I'm feeling a little bit more comfortable,” Medels said. “It just feels like the right time."
Friday evening security lines leaving McCarran International Airport were moving quickly. At the same time many flights were coming in, however travelers said it wasn’t as packed inside the airport as they anticipated.
"I am actually shocked it’s not as crowded as I'm used to seeing,” Layona Curtis from Chicago said. “I'm usually used to being shoulder to shoulder with people when you come around here, but it’s a lot of room."
The backup arrived at the rideshare pickup. Some travelers told FOX5 they waited for close to an hour for a ride.
"I had to do the Lyft luxury. If you call Lyft luxury you'll get one ASAP," Bill Williams said.
The taxi line was also dozens deep at times, but moved quickly with plenty of drivers.
Friday morning the Terminal 1 parking garage filled up. McCarran tweeted that if you want to use the economy lot to allow for an extra 30 minutes to account for parking and a shuttle ride.
Masks are required for everyone at the airport.
