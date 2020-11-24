LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Flying into Los Angeles over the Thanksgiving holiday? In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, all travelers will be required to fill out a form upon arrival in Los Angeles to acknowledge they understand the state's travel advisory.
According to LAX airport, effective Wednesday, Nov. 25, all travelers arriving in Los Angeles from another state or country are required to fill out an online form, acknowledging they have read and understand California's travel advisory.
According to the form, the travel advisory for non-essential travel includes:
1. Persons arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents, should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival . These persons should limit their interactions to their immediate household. This recommendation does not apply to individuals who cross state or country borders for essential travel. [2]
[1] “Non-essential travel” includes travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature.
[2] “Essential travel” includes: work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.
According to the document, travelers over the age of 16 must submit the form online prior to or upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, Van Nuys Airport or Union Station.
Failure to submit the form is punishable by a fine of up to $500, the document states.
More information on California's travel advisory and the COVID-19 situation in California can be found here.
