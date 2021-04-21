LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As millions of Americans are getting the vaccine and want to head out on vacation, they're quickly learning that travel requirements are far more complicated than many planned for.
As people across the world have yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Americans are learning that their vaccination status is far from their "ticket" or "passport" to anywhere.
Many countries and even some U.S. states still require a COVID-19 test, and have different testing requirements.
"My vaccine is not enough for the country I'm visiting. I needed test results," said Dr. Anna Lee Kruyer, who went on a dental mission to Honduras.
Kruyer spent $300 to obtain the exact type of test needed by the country. Other team members were not allowed to board the plane without proof of the particular test.
"I think the idea that travel is what travel 'was' is probably a big mistake of what we are seeing ... things are still in flux," said agency owner Michelle Jezycki of Six Point Travel.
Several agencies say more than ever, tourists are using their services -- agents are staying on top of international laws, entry requirements and testing mandates.
Here's some key questions to ask yourself for a travel checklist:
Do you know what test you need?
There are several types, from PCR, antigen to NAAT. Different countries and U.S. states have different requirements. The state of Hawaii has designated providers for travelers to get a test, and do not accept "rapid" tests for entry.
After your vacation, how will you get a test to return?
Many resorts that cater to Americans offer tests on the properties. Many countries also require a test sooner than 72 hours prior to leaving the destination.
What's your emergency plan, if you test positive?
Several travel agents shared stories of vacations that became nightmares after testing positive for COVID-19 without a plan in place.
Some resorts have clauses allowing people to stay more days to accommodate a quarantine. Others have certain floors for those patients. Other locations may not allow you to stay. Travel agents say an agency will either know those resources, or many travelers simply do not think to ask.
Some countries will have designated hotels for COVID-19 positive travelers.
One agency said a traveler who booked their own room in Mexico was forced to spend $3,900 a night for nine more nights in the penthouse. The property had no other options available, and called an agency for help.
Jezycki said a woman used her agency to find a hotel to quarantine, after her original hotel would not allow her back.
Are you flexible?
Flights to more exotic destinations may face cancellation. Can you afford a change to your travel plans?
Agents say many travelers have been left scrambling, trying to change resort plans when flights are forced to change. The ordeal may require hours by phone.
