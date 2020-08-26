LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the state of Hawaii prepares to bring Oahu under another stay-at-home order, the months-long travel restrictions have taken their toll on residents of the "9th island."
The mandatory two-week quarantine has been extended into October, delaying travels even more for loved ones in Clark County.
Before the pandemic, flights between Hawaii and Las Vegas easily totaled hundreds of thousands.
Around 38,000 people in Clark County are of Hawaiian or Pacific Islander descent, according to the U.S. Census. Outside of Los Angeles, Clark County has the second-highest number of people who claim Hawaii as home.
Hospitals in Hawaii have reached 100% capacity, and state officials have put Federal Emergency Management Agency on standby that they may need assistance for the growing number of cases.
"It is frustrating, when a loved one has passed away. I can't console my mom," said Wade Yamamoto, who lives in Las Vegas.
