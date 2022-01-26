LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A travel nurse is sharing her honest take from an overwhelmed Las Vegas emergency department through TikTok videos.
Laure Meadows is an ER travel nurse that recently ended an eight week contract at a Las Vegas hospital. One of her videos has garnered 1.5 million views.
“A quick update on how the ERs are doing, I’m a Vegas ER travel nurse. We have 35 beds in our ER and are holding 40 admitted patients so that doesn’t add up right. So today our manager or director had to come in a midnight because I guess it was so crazy," Meadows said in the video.
She went onto say working this latest surge fueled by the omicron variant in Las Vegas was more difficult than a contract in Chicago.
“I worked a COVID crisis contract in Chicago last winter, cake compared to this," Meadows said.
She said the problem was that patients were sick enough to be admitted into the ER, but there was no room in the hospital to put them.
"There were patients waiting in the waiting room for a couple of days for a bed and I felt for them. I would hate that as well, and it’s not fair,” Meadows said.
She commends what local healthcare workers are up against.
"I learned that Vegas nurses are used to working in a crisis mode kind of all the time. And they are used to working in, I don't want to say unsafe staffing and nursing positions, that they don't necessarily have to work in any other hospitals I've seen," Meadows said.
A reason Meadows said she enjoys being a travel nurse is because there's an end to the contract and the pay is worth the work.
“As a travel nurse, you get paid weekly, which is awesome, but I will say every travel contract that I’ve taken, I am tripling my staff pay to making six times my staff pay," Meadows said.
She said she has no plans on becoming a staff nurse. She hopes her videos provide an insight and is pleading for people to be patient with healthcare workers.
“I really would just like to share with the world I guess what’s going on and a lot of people get their information from one news source or the other and I feel like it humanized healthcare workers kind they can see a nurse just talking to them in a nonjudgmental way just telling them what’s going on," Meadows said.
