LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With little to do and temperatures ramping up, people from the valley have been flocking to Mt. Charleston in recent weeks. But now, the Spring Mountain Visitors Center is discouraging people from doing so following complaints from people living there.
“We’re having a lot of folks come up here who don’t seem to have respect for the mountain,” said full-time resident, Jimmy Alderson. “The problem is all of the restaurants are closed. All of the businesses are closed - so there’s no place for people to use the restroom. And unfortunately, when nature calls you have to heed the call.”
He said it’s gotten so bad they’ve notified the health district.
“They’re just leaving trash everywhere. They’re openly using the bathroom. And like I said, in some cases they’re starting fires,” he said.
Fires have been banned in the area since April 15 according to the Forest Service website. Alderson sent FOX5 pictures showing how people have been chopping down young healthy trees to make those fires as well.
“And not only that, but we’re getting an inordinate amount of people up here because there’s nowhere else for them to go normally,” he added.
Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation changed some of the signs heading out towards Lee Canyon.
“Originally it said, there’s no bathrooms on the mountain. There’s no services on the mountain. And now it says it’s only open to residents,” described Alderson.
Alderson showed pictures of dozens of people parked at trailheads despite the new signs.
“Right now, that’s kind of a guideline,” suggested Alderson. “It appears, as you can see in those other pictures I sent today, there’s a lot of folks that are still coming up, parking in these parking lots and going to these trails that are officially closed. The problem is there’s not gates on these parking lots.”
The Spring Mountain Visitors Center tells FOX5 it’s difficult to manage Mt. Charleston because the Forestry Service oversees the forests and trails while the Nevada Department of Transportation controls the highway going in and out.
The Visitors Center told us they’re now “discouraging people from coming to the mountain,” saying you could be turned away. They said things would likely become clearer in the coming days.
