LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While nothing is set in stone quite yet, Teamsters Local 631 is making preparations in anticipation of conventions and trade shows coming back to Las Vegas.
“Vegas is a Ferrari. Trade shows and conventions are the engine. Until the engine is put back in the Ferrari, the Ferrari is going to go very far,” said Tommy Blitsch, principal officers for Teamsters Local 631.
Blitsch is currently making sure all union members have their certification up to date in the event trade shows begin happening in Las Vegas.
World of Concrete is scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 8.
If allowed to proceed as planned, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said it would be the first large convention in the United States since the outset of the pandemic.
The impact of a large trade show like World of Concrete would be felt in different industries throughout the city and experts say it could put people back to work.
“Airlines, rental cars, the hotels, bars, restaurants, shows,” said Blitsch.
This year’s first trade shows however will likely draw less people due to travel restrictions still in place.
“We may see lower attendance early on. Any shows that attract international exhibitors or attendees. Right now with those travel restrictions, we won’t be able to welcome international guests,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of communications for LVCVA.
Starting on March 15, capacity for large gatherings will reach 250 people. Blitsch said he is hoping even more will be allowed in June.
Blitsch says if not, World of Concrete may not happen.
“If they can’t hit that benchmark there would be a chance that the show could be canceled because it wouldn’t make sense to do that show with such a small number of individuals,” said Blitsch.
