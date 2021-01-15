LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Centers for Disease Control are tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates across the United States.
As of Jan. 15, the US had distributed 31 million total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Nevada accounted for just over 211,000 of those doses.
According to CDC data, Nevada is lagging behind in vaccinations per capita in the US.
