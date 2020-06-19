HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Dozens of Touro University Nevada students, faculty and staff marched through Henderson's historic district to honor and celebrate Juneteenth.
The crowd was joined by local leaders like Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Henderson Mayor Debra March.
"It's comforting to see such support and know that even though this has been a long-time problem that people are receptive now to come and make changes now," said student and lead organizer Paulina Awuah. "I reached out to the school to see what we can do to increase knowledge and understanding of police brutality and racial inequality and systemic racism that we have in this country."
The crowd listened to speech by Attorney General Ford in a parking lot near Water Street. He highlighted the importance of Juneteenth but also how recent events have amplified that message.
"The showing today represents a way forward," said Attorney General Ford. "And I'm encouraged by you being here today to celebrate Juneteenth and also speak out about recent events."
The march ended at Henderson City Hall where the mayor and Chief of Police Thedrick Andres addressed the crowd.
The march ended peacefully but for those in attendance, the conversation hasn't stopped.
"I hope that people take it upon themselves to do their own research. To learn more about what's been going on. To learn more about how they can help."
