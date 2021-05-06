LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas area medical school will require vaccinations for students and staff as they return to campus.
CEO and Senior Provost of Touro University Nevada Shelley Berkley confirmed the requirement via an emailed statement.
Touro is a private medical school located in Henderson. Berkley said it was the school's responsibility to keep students, faculty and staff safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Touro University’s primary responsibility is to provide the best possible education to the next generation of healthcare providers for Nevada. We also have a responsibility to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe. We are dealing with the worst pandemic in modern history.
As the state’s largest medical school, we are leading the fight against COVID-19. We provided free COVID testing at the beginning of the pandemic and have now transitioned to providing vaccines. Touro students and faculty have administered more than 10,000 vaccines in our community. We are requiring all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated in preparation for a full return to campus. This decision is not without precedent. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, more than 200 private and public schools across the country are mandating the vaccine.
Shelley Berkley, CEO and Senior Provost, Touro University Nevada
UNLV spokesperson Natalie Bruzda said the school is not currently requiring proof of vaccination, but that they continue to encourage the university community to get vaccinated.
Representatives with Nevada State College, College of Southern Nevada and Nevada System of Higher Education didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
