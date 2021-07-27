LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas area medical school is looking for individuals to participate in a COVID-19 study.
Touro University Nevada said the study will examine the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in Las Vegas residents to help determine "the true prevalence of infection from those who are unvaccinated, and the efficacy rate of the vaccines administered in our community."
To be eligible, you must be a healthy person ages 18 and older meeting a minimum weight requirement of 110 lbs. Between now and December, volunteers can schedule an appointment at Touro where they will draw a small blood sample for the study. Prior to the blood draw, participants will fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire. Participants also have the option to know if their blood samples show COVID-19 antibodies.
Results of the study will be published in summer 2022 and will be shared with the Southern Nevada Health District.
Those interested in the study can email TUNCOVID19Study@gmail.com.
