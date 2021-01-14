LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One medical school in Las Vegas has announced that it will be a point of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Touro University Nevada will administer vaccines in collaboration with Southern Nevada Health District, according a press release from the school on Thursday.
Touro said the School of Physician Assistant studies is also working with health district to disperse strike teams into the community and vaccinate others as the community prepares to move into additional tiers.
Touro will not be operational as a public vaccination site.
