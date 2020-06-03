LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tourists returned to downtown Las Vegas Wednesday evening, trickling in after months of a state lockdown on all gaming and casinos.
From the East to West Coast, most tourists said they had no hesitation to come back. Several hotels reopened properties June 3. Governor Steve Sisolak allowed casinos to reopen their floors at 12:01 a.m. on June 4.
"I can start to see a lot of people right now-- who knows, from all over?" one guest at the D Hotel and Casino tells FOX5, who came for their birthday.
"We are kind of nervous about COVID-19 and everything, we had to make the move. We drove in from Atlanta to move our daughter here," said another visitor, glad to hit the slots while they are in town.
The D Casino and Hotel welcomed close to 2,000 guests with a free one-way flight to Las Vegas, with no obligation to stay at their property or sister location, the Golden Gate.
Guests received a temperature screening, and were greeted with free champagne at socially-distant check-in counters.
"It's a little blend of New Year's Eve, a little blend of "Repeal Day. It's kind of a 'coming out' day," Derek Stevens said, who donned a tuxedo for the evening festivities.
Stevens said he is glad to help reopen and revive Downtown.
"Let's reopen Las Vegas," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.