LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Travel restrictions and rising COVID-19 cases aren’t stopping tourists from vacationing in Las Vegas.
“I think if everybody is really taking the proper precautions, that we are going to be safe. I think it’s great just to still be out and try to enjoy life and stuff,” Norman Thompson from Philadelphia said.
Many people enjoyed life outside the welcome to Las Vegas sign Friday night. Some did so without masks and in big groups.
“People are starting to travel again we’re seeing that in the numbers,” McCarran Airport Spokesperson Joe Rajchel said.
Rajchel said October was the busiest travel month at McCarran Airport since the pandemic.
“We’re expecting November to be very comparable to October,” Rajchel said.
However, they are expecting fewer travelers this Thanksgiving compared to other years. Rajchel said he could not provide any numbers of expected travelers.
“This is going to be the first time that people have are traveling since the beginning of the pandemic the airport looks a little different,” Rajchel said.
McCarran Airport lunched out a campaign in May to make sure visitors are aware of Nevada’s mask mandate. Crews also amped up cleaning protocols.
It’s something Thompson noticed.
Coming from Philly and I love Philly, I’m Philly all the way, but Vegas is really clean. Cleaner than I ever thought it would ever be. They’re sweeping up, mopping and it was just wonderful to see that,” he said.
Even though fewer travelers are expected at McCarran this holiday season, Rajchel said passengers could still run into some delays and need to plan ahead.
“Because they have to socially distance less people can travel on shuttle buses so if they’re parking in the economy lot we’re limiting the number of that. So those kind of operations take a little bit longer or could take a little bit longer,” he said.
