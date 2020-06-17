LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Topgolf is reopening its Las Vegas location on Thursday with new safety procedures in place.
According to a news release, Topgolf Las Vegas will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
As part of the reopening, Topgolf says new social distancing guidelines have been put in place throughout the venue to emphasize the six-feet apart guidance recommended by health authorities.
In regards to the outdoor hitting bays, the release says the entire area will be disinfected after every group, including golf clubs, golf balls and game screens. With 11 feet from tee to tee, Topgolf says it has also installed dividers between bays for added comfort and safety.
Topgolf added that in addition to health checks and staggered check-in times to promote social distancing, employees will always be required to wear masks during their shifts and gloves when handling food and drinks.
Bay reservations are strongly encouraged, Topgolf says, and can be made at topgolf.com/lasvegas. However, walk-ins are also accepted.
