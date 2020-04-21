LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some of the most decorated chefs in Las Vegas are facing uncertainty when it comes to reopening their restaurants.
Akira Back is the owner and head chef at Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant and Lounge in the Bellagio.
Back says there are too many lingering questions to make him feel at ease.
"It's honestly so scary. I love a challenge. And I don't get scared this is the first time in my life I'm scared. If we reopen, what's going to happen?” said Back.
One concern is the almost certain social distancing guidelines that will come with reopening.
Back is preparing for six feet in between each table. Fewer tables means fewer customers and that equals less money.
"There is no way we can make a profit. If we reopen, even if we are busy or not, we're not going to make anything. We're actually going to lose. We're going to lose money."
Hubert Keller, owner and head chef at Fleur inside Mandalay Bay, is still waiting on more information from the governor and MGM Resorts about reopening.
"I cannot be too worried about taking decisions because I don't have enough elements to make the right decision. And everyday things seem to change," said Keller.
Both chefs have had conversations with their staff and management team about reopening.
Both are preparing for the likelihood of strict social distancing requirements.
Back and Keller say when restaurants first open, many will require servers to wear masks and gloves.
Disposable menus to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and fewer menu options to balance food costs are also a possibility.
"Other businesses have a big margin of profit. The restaurant is pretty much monthly. Day by day operation. We don't have a lot of cash in the restaurant business," said Back.
Hubert is concerned with how social distancing guidelines during the first few months of reopening could affect his restaurant’s ambiance.
"I'm sure people are going to go out because they are going to be tired and sick of staying home. But is it going to be enjoyable? How long will that last? Time will tell," said Keller.
The Southern Nevada Health District is drafting guidelines for restaurants to reopen.
Governor Steve Sisolak said the reopening of restaurants is under review and will be implemented after a significant reduction in new coronavirus cases across the state.
