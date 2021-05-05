LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Competition between five to 10 renters on one property is the norm this spring in Las Vegas.
"A lot of inventory that would typically be available for our normal Las Vegas folks to grab and move into for rent has been gobbled up by people that are moving here,” Luxe International Realty property manager Melissa Zimbelman said. “They're either having a home built and need that time, or ultimately renting because there's not a lot to buy."
There are 1,069 rental properties available in the MLS, which includes every kind of housing. 813 of the rentals available are under $2,500 per month, 322 are under $1,500 and 95 are under $1,000.
“It’s a whole another job just trying to find a house,” Liz Garrett said.
The mother of three spent the last five weeks searching for a rental, until she finally signed on at a condo Wednesday. The apartment complex Garrett lived in over the last year is raising rent $300 and staying month-to-month would nearly double her rent payment.
"It was either find that monthly, or find myself and my children another home," Garrett said.
Zimbelman said having a good relationship with your former landlord, leaving the property pristine and having as clean of credit as possible is key when property managers pick out of a field of renters.
"We have what we call the no drama clause,” the property manager said. “People that are easy to work with, people that are communitive and friendly are going to have a much better shot."
However, many are coming up empty searching online. Zimbulman said find a relator, because they are scouring listings every day and often don't charge for the help.
In some cases property managers said a mortgage payment can be less expensive than rent right now.
"Unfortunately with the way the market is turning, the medium house is $366,000," Neighborhood Housing Services CEO Michelle Merced said.
Neighborhood Housing Services manages about 150 affordable housing units around the valley. The nonprofit also provides counseling for renters and buyers. Right now all of their units are full. Merced said there was a shortage even before the pandemic.
However, she said it’s important for renters to know their rights during the pandemic.
"We can not turn down anybody that was evicted by their last landlord due to the CARES Act … you really have to go to legal aid to identify by law what their rights are," Merced said.
Garrett has now found her new home, but said many of her friends in similar situation have been forced out of their rentals. She said she knows several people who’s landlords decided to sell or move back into their home.
'"They’re given a 30 day notice. Who has the time and the money to go find a place in 30 days?" Garrett said.
Garrett spent about $600 in total on different rental applications. She said in the future she’ll make sure to ask the property manager how many other applicants there are so she doesn’t waste her money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.