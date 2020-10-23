LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank on Friday announced it will host one-time food distribution sites at five Henderson elementary schools next week.
According to a news release, the drive-thru food distribution sites will be held at the following locations:
Monday, Oct. 26
- Robert L. Taylor Elementary School (144 Westminster Way) – opens at 8 a.m.
- Edna F. Hinman Elementary School (450 E. Merlayne Drive) – opens at 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- Fay Galloway Elementary School (701 Skyline Road) – opens at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
- C.T. Sewell Elementary School (700 E. Lake Mead Pkwy) – opens at 8 a.m.
- Jim Thorpe Elementary School (1650 Patrick Lane) – opens at 11 a.m.
*All sites will remain open while supplies last
Three Square says that Las Vegas Valley residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-thru sites but must remain in their vehicles to maintain safe social distancing.
The organization also notes that all food distribution sites across the valley will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3 in recognition of Election Day.
A full list of food distribution sites and operating hours is available at www.threesquare.org/help. The map and list are updated in real-time to ensure the most current information is available.
