LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank is offering drive-thru emergency food distribution in Pahrump Monday.
Starting at 11 a.m. April 6, Three Square will distribute food in partnership with Pahrump New Hope Fellowship at 781 West St. in Pahrump.
The food distribution site will be open for one day only and will be first come, first served while supplies last. Residents are encourages to bring their own bags and boxes for the food.
Community members receiving food must stay in their vehicle in order to pick up food and only one food distribution will be provided per car. Walk-ups are not permitted at the site.
For those who don't have a car to go to the site, Pahrump has multiple walk-in pantries available.
• Walk-in Pantries:
o Joy Divine —this pantry is open on the second and fourth Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon
o Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church — open on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon
o Pahrump New Hope Fellowship — open on Wednesdays from 8 to 10 a.m.
o Salvation Army Pahrump — open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon
o Faith Fellowship Foursquare — open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon
• Resources for Seniors (60 years of age and better):
o Joy Divine — home delivery is available to seniors who qualify. Please call 775-419-5200 for more information.
o Salvation Army Pahrump — open every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
o Assistance with nutrition benefits is available over the phone. Nutrition benefits, like SNAP (formerly known as food stamps), have increased the maximum benefit amounts to help households during this crisis. Those interested in completing an application over the phone are encouraged to call 702-765-4030 to speak with an Advocate that can help.
