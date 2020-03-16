LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank said it implemented emergency food distribution sites in the Las Vegas Valley in response to COVID-19.
In a media release, the organization said it worked with partners such as the Clark County School District and local agencies for a strategy to help those in need during the pandemic.
- CCSD FOOD SITES: CCSD will continue providing breakfast and lunch to students during school closures. Student food distribution pods will be set up at 15 schools located throughout the valley from 8-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. In order to comply with federal regulations, a school-age child must be present for food to be distributed.
- For more information and a full list of CCSD meal sites, please see the related link in the sidebar.
- EMERGENCY DISTRIBUTION SITES: In an effort to serve as many people as possible, Three Square has collaborated with select agency partners and volunteers located in key regions throughout the valley who will be assisting with the distribution of food at 43 emergency food distribution sites.
- The emergency food distribution sites – which have various dates of operation and distribution times – were chosen to maximize coverage and food distribution across Southern Nevada. The sites are located at: 21 CCSD school sites (in addition to the 15 sites CCSD confirmed that will serve breakfast and lunch); three Station Casinos properties, including Palace Station, Sunset Station and Boulder Station; 10 Just One Project LDS Church sites; and nine of Three Square’s local agency partners.
- For a complete list of Three Square’s emergency food distribution sites and hours of operation, visit threesquare.org/help. This map will be updated in real-time, ensuring the most current information is available.
- To focus its efforts entirely on emergency food distribution in response to COVID-19, Three Square has suspended normal food distribution to agency partners, with the exception of those included as part of the emergency food distribution model.
- HELP FOR SENIORS: Three Square remains committed to assisting seniors. Those 60 years of age and older who need food assistance are encouraged to call 702-765-4030 Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., where they will speak with a caring Advocate to determine which program, service or resource is best for them. Advocates can also assess seniors for SNAP and provide information on nearby pantries that are dedicated to seniors, or home delivery for those in need.
- EMERGENCY FOOD FUND: The economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to increase the need for food assistance in Southern Nevada in the coming days and weeks. As a result, Three Square has created the Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund, which will allow the nonprofit to remain nimble in its daily response and quickly respond to those affected by quarantines, school closures and economic hardships. For more information about volunteer opportunities or donating to the Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund, visit threesquare.org or call 702-644-3663.
For more information about Three Square’s COVID-19 response and provided resources, call 702-644-3663 or visit threesquare.org.
