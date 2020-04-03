LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Southern Nevada’s only food bank, Three Square, set up another round of emergency distribution food sites in the Las Vegas Valley Friday. The drop sites were once again met with hundreds of cars in line.
The food distribution site at Charles Silvestri Jr. High School opened its line shortly after 10 a.m. and ran until the truck was empty around 12:45 p.m. It had one truck and cut the line before noon. Hundreds of cars waited in line before the distribution time.
Some drivers showed up four hours early to secure their spot in line.
“I’m very grateful. I cried the first time that they brought it to the trunk,” said Aisha Silver, who lined up at 8 a.m. “I lost my job and unemployment doesn’t really pay [to feed my kids]. So I have to start coming here to get food for the kids. They gave me milk, bread, a lot of things that helped me. It was about 4 to 5 days stretch of food.”
“It just really makes me appreciate the volunteers,” Dawn Kalbelage said. “I appreciate the people that are helping with Three Square to help so many people that are in need right now.”
Kalbelage waited in line for four hours.
The drop sites are drive-thru only to comply with Gov. Sisolak’s social distancing orders. People who walk up to the truck will be turned away. Senior citizens 60 years or older can arrange for at home delivery of food by contacting Three Square.
Three Square is in need of donations to keep up with the demand. A single dollar donation can provide as many as three meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.