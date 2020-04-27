LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beginning Tuesday, April 28, Three Square will have new hours at its emergency food distribution sites across the Las Vegas Valley.
According to Three Square, starting Tuesday, sites will open at 8 a.m. and remain open while supplies last.
Three Square said the changes will only apply to the 20 emergency food sites controlled by Three Square staff and volunteers and will not impact any sites operated by agency partners.
For a complete list of distribution sites and hours of operation, visit threesquare.org/help.
Sites that are implementing new hours include:
- Sunset Station – 1301 W Sunset Rd
- Coronado High School – 1001 Coronado Center Dr.
- Johnston Middle School – 5855 Lawrence St.
- Duncan Elementary School – 250 W Rome Blvd.
- Cambeiro Elementary School – 2851 E Harris Ave.
- Palace Station – 2411 W Sahara Ave.
- West Prep – 2050 Sapphire Stone
- Western High School – 601 W Bonanza Rd.
- Ronzone Elementary School – 5701 Stacey Ave.
- Lowman Elementary School/Manch Elementary School – 4225 N Lamont St.
- Boulder Station – 4111 Boulder Hwy
- Hummel Elementary School – 9800 Placid Ave.
- Kahre Elementary School – 7887 W Gowan Rd.
- Tarkanian Middle School – 5800 W Pyle Ave.
- Helen Marie Smith Elementary School – 7101 Pinedale Ave.
- Wynn Elementary School – 5655 Edna Ave.
- Sunrise Mountain High School – 2575 Los Feliz St.
- Reedom Elementary School – 10025 Rumrill St.
- Silvestri Junior High School – 1055 E Silverado Ranch Blvd.
- Cannon Junior High School – 5850 Euclid St.
